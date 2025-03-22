Osmania University Students Arrested in Crackdown Over Protest Ban Circular!

In a continuing crackdown at Osmania University (OU), several students were arrested on Saturday for protesting against the university’s controversial circular that bans protests on campus. Among those arrested was Jangaiah, the Secretary of BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Students’ Union), who led the charge against what he called an “undemocratic” move by the university administration.

Students Voice Out Against Violation of Rights

Jangaiah, along with other student leaders, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular, claiming it infringes upon the fundamental rights of students. The protests have gained significant traction as students expressed their dissatisfaction with the university’s decision. Jangaiah further criticized the Telangana Congress government, stating that the arrests of students questioning the university administration’s actions were an attempt to silence dissent.

“The fight against this undemocratic circular will continue until it is withdrawn,” Jangaiah said during the protests.

Promises from Congress and Student Demands

In addition to the protest over the circular, Jangaiah highlighted key issues that students at the university had been voicing concerns about. He referenced the promises made in the Congress Assembly elections manifesto, including electric scooters for women students, urging the government to fulfill its pledges immediately.

Also Read: Sudden Tragedy: 16 Agricultural Workers Injured in Road Accident — What Went Wrong?

Furthermore, Jangaiah pointed out that university students were demanding improved campus facilities such as new hostels and libraries. He also emphasized the need for the state government to release the pending fee reimbursements without delay.

Other Arrested Students

Apart from Jangaiah, other students arrested during the protest included BRSV members B Nagaraj Yadav, V Ramakrishna, and Sai Goud, as well as AISF members Nelli Satya and Bhagat. These students were shifted to the OU Police Station after their arrest.

The situation at Osmania University remains tense as students continue to demand the withdrawal of the circular and better facilities for their academic and extracurricular needs.