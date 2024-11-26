Our struggle is to ensure no changes are made to Constitution: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday, “Our struggle is to ensure that no changes are made to the Constitution of India.”

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a walkathon in front of the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of the celebration of 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

“Those who are against the Constitution are talking about changing it. Recently, Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami also spoke about changing the Constitution,” he noted.

“Our government is striving and channelising its efforts towards preserving the Constitution and ensuring that no changes are made to it,” CM Siddaramaiah affirmed.

“It has been 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. This day, marking the adoption of the Constitution, is celebrated as Constitution Day,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He emphasised that whether it is the central government, state government, or local bodies, all must function according to the Constitution and reflect its aspirations.

In this context, the Congress government has made it mandatory for all schoolchildren to read the Preamble of the Constitution, CM Siddaramaiah added.

“Every child should know the Preamble and the ideals of the Constitution. All citizens must follow the Constitution. The rights enshrined in it must be exercised, and the responsibilities it prescribes must be practiced,” CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

He stressed that this is was a sacred day for all Indians.

“There have been 106 amendments to the Constitution. Among all countries, India is notable for having a long-standing Constitution,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to honour him on this occasion. Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre, CM’s Political Secretary Govindaraju, and others were present.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the ‘Samvidhan Sanman Abhiyan’ programme was also held at the BJP state office in Bengaluru.

BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Vidhana Parishad Opposition Leader C Narayanswamy, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state General Secretaries P. Rajeev and Nandish Reddy, All Cells State Coordinator S. Dattari, and BJP SC Morcha state General Secretary Umesh Karajol were present.