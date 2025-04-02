Over 130 Crore Aadhaar Face Authentication Transactions: A Game-Changer for Digital Security

Aadhaar Face Authentication Records Significant Growth in FY25

New Delhi: Aadhaar face authentication, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has witnessed substantial growth, with more than 130.5 crore transactions since its inception. Of these, a remarkable 102 crore transactions occurred in the 2024-25 financial year, indicating the growing usage and adoption of this innovative solution.

Introduced in October 2022, the Aadhaar face authentication solution has become increasingly popular, accounting for over 78% of total transactions in FY25 alone. The government has acknowledged this significant achievement, highlighting how the solution is seamlessly benefiting Aadhaar holders by enabling easy and secure identification.

Massive Surge in Aadhaar Face Authentication Transactions

Between January and March 2025, nearly 39.5 crore face authentication transactions were recorded. March alone saw a 21.6% increase from the previous month, with over 15.25 crore transactions. This growth underscores the increasing trust and widespread adoption of the face authentication method, particularly across sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, and finance.

The government’s statement emphasized that face authentication is being utilized for the smooth delivery of key government benefits through various flagship schemes, including PM Awas (Urban), PM E-Drive, PM-JAY, PM Ujjwala, PM Kisan, and PM Internship, among others.

A Reliable Solution for Senior Citizens and Individuals with Fingerprint Issues

The Aadhaar face authentication system serves as an effective alternative for individuals who may have difficulty with fingerprint verification due to age, health issues, or manual labor. It provides a reliable solution for people who experience challenges with traditional biometric methods.

Currently, 102 entities, including both government and private sector organizations, are utilizing Aadhaar face authentication to enhance the ease of access and security for their services.

The AI-based face authentication modality is available on both Android and iOS platforms. It is designed to be resistant to video replay attacks and attempts at static photo authentication, ensuring the integrity of the process. Additionally, it offers a contactless experience, providing users the flexibility to authenticate their identity anytime and anywhere, maintaining high security standards.

This breakthrough solution provides a simple yet secure way for users to verify their identity using just their face, making the authentication process more efficient and accessible.

Key Highlights:

Over 130.5 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions recorded since launch.

39.5 crore transactions in Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY25, with March showing a 21.6% increase.

Used across key government schemes like PM Awas, PM Kisan, and PM-JAY.

102 entities, including government and private sectors, now adopting the solution.

Secure, contactless, and AI-driven biometric authentication on both Android and iOS.

This widespread adoption of Aadhaar face authentication is setting new benchmarks for digital identity verification in India, enhancing both convenience and security for millions of users across the country.