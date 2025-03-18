Over 13,000 Students Skip Telangana Inter Exam; Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance Introduced

Hyderabad: A significant number of students, 13,403 in total, were absent from the Physics-II and Economics-II examinations conducted on Tuesday for second-year intermediate students in Telangana. Out of 4,63,145 registered candidates, only 4,49,742 appeared for the exam.

Authorities reported 15 cases of malpractice, with five each in Jangaon and Siddipet, four in Karimnagar, and one in Peddapalli district. However, observers from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) who were deployed across Khammam, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, and Hyderabad confirmed that the examinations were conducted smoothly.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Exam: New Rules, 24-Page Answer Booklet & 5-Minute Grace Time – What Every Students Must Know

In a major move to enhance transparency, the TG BIE has decided to implement an Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system at its spot evaluation camps. A total of 19 camps have been set up across the State to evaluate answer scripts from March 20 to April 10.

To facilitate the new attendance system, the Board has sought assistance from Telangana Technology Services Limited to provide biometric devices for recording the attendance of personnel at the evaluation camps.

This initiative aims to ensure accountability and prevent discrepancies in the evaluation process.