Over 250 Activists Arrested at BNP’s Protest Against Pakistan Government

Quetta: More than 250 activists of Pakistan’s Balochistan National Party (BNP) were arrested on Saturday during a peaceful long march to Quetta. The protest was organized against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists. According to local media reports, the arrests took place near Mastung in the Balochistan province.

Government Blockades Protest Routes

Earlier, BNP condemned the Federal government for using containers to block major entry points as the peaceful march commenced from Wadh to Quetta. The party was expected to announce its next steps amid the ongoing crackdown.

Intense Tear Gas Shelling Reported

BNP reported on X (formerly Twitter) that security forces fired intense tear gas shelling at participants gathered near Lakpass, Quetta. “Over 250 political workers of the BNP have been arrested, and dozens have sustained injuries due to the actions of the security forces,” the party said.

BNP Leadership Decries Government Actions

BNP leader Akhtar Mengal criticized the authorities for their violent tactics. “We are currently at Lakpass, where all entrances have been blocked with containers. Participants have been arrested and shelled heavily. My senior leadership is also being directly targeted,” Mengal posted on social media. “Despite all this, we remain peaceful and determined. No force can shake our morale.”

Dangerous Tactics Used Against Protestors

Mengal further highlighted that authorities threw nails across the roads near Pir Omar, Khuzdar, endangering the lives of peaceful protestors. He termed the act as “desperate and cowardly,” accusing the government of attempting to silence the movement.

BYC Protests Against Enforced Disappearances

The BNP’s march was in support of the BYC, which has been protesting against “state brutality and enforced disappearances,” demanding the release of detained Baloch leaders. Recently, several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, were arrested during a police crackdown.

Continued Detention of BYC Leaders

Despite a judicial magistrate ordering the release of Sammi Deen Baloch and four others, the Sindh government detained them for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, further fueling tensions.