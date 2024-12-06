Over 30.43 cr unorganised workers now registered on eShram portal: Centre

New Delhi: Over 30.43 crore unorganised workers have registered on the government’s eShram portal (as of December 1), the Parliament was informed.

The number of informal workers from rural areas who have registered on the eShram Portal are 27.22 crore (as on December 1), said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

Social media platforms are also being used to spread awareness among workers to register on eShram. State Seva Kendras (SSKs) and services of Common Service Centres were onboarded to facilitate assisted mode registrations of unorganised workers, according to the Ministry.

The eShram portal is also onboarded on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG app), to increase reach among the workers and provide registration/ update facility at the convenience of their mobile.

So far, 12 schemes of different central ministries and departments have already been integrated or mapped with the eShram portal.

According to the Union Budget 2024-25, a comprehensive integration of eShram portal with other government websites will facilitate a ‘One-Stop-Solution’.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also approached other ministries like Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), etc. to register the unorganised workers under their ambit on eShram portal at the earliest.

“The eShram-One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to ensure seamless access of various Government schemes to the unorganised workers. This will help in creating awareness of the schemes meant for unorganised workers while ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.