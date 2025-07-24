Asaduddin Owaisi Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Resume Mechanical Sweeping in Hyderabad Immediately

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding immediate resumption of the mechanical sweeping process in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has been suspended since June 30.

Owaisi pointed out in his letter that all the agencies providing sweeping machines to GHMC have stopped their work. Further investigation has revealed that the reason for the suspension of work is a lack of budget or a lack of administrative approval in GHMC.

“It is surprising to know that a basic task like mechanical cleaning has been stopped simply due to a lack of funds. I think this task is indispensable in today’s times — not only for the safety of the manual cleaning workers, but also from the point of view of saving costs for GHMC, increasing productivity, and above all, environmental protection for the citizens,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the task be resumed immediately and long-term tenders be approved for hiring machines from talented and experienced contractors, so that Hyderabad’s seven-star standard of cleanliness and world-class recognition can be maintained.

Complaints of a lack of cleanliness have increased in recent days in many parts of the city, and Owaisi’s demand is being seen as an important step in the public interest of the city.