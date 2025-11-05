Akbaruddin Owaisi Hits Back: “Every Ruling Party Needs AIMIM — That’s Our Strength”

Hyderabad: As the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election draws near, political activity across Constituency has intensified, with major parties pulling out all the stops in their campaigns. Both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are conducting large rallies and public meetings featuring prominent leaders, while alliances and rivalries are shaping the election narrative in unexpected ways.

This time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended its support to the Congress, whereas Hyderabad Youth Congress (HYC) leader Salman Khan has aligned himself with the BRS, actively campaigning for its victory.

During his campaign, Salman Khan launched a scathing attack on AIMIM, accusing the party of “always siding with whoever is in power.” He claimed that AIMIM had backed K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s BRS government when it held power, but quickly shifted allegiance to the Congress once it took over the state. “Whenever power changes hands, AIMIM’s tone and direction also change,” Salman alleged.

Following these accusations, several old videos of AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi resurfaced on social media, reigniting debates about the party’s political stance and alliances.

Responding to the criticism, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi issued a fiery rebuttal during a public rally. “People say AIMIM keeps changing sides — sometimes with one, sometimes with another,” he said. “They question our decisions, but these fools and fanatics forget one thing — whoever is in power needs AIMIM. That is the strength of our party, that is our power, that is our identity. They only know how to criticize, while we are the ones every government relies upon.”

Akbaruddin’s bold statement has sparked intense political discussion, with analysts noting that it could influence the tone of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign. As parties intensify their final push for votes, the contest is increasingly being seen as a symbolic test for Telangana’s evolving political landscape.