Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid

New Delhi: In a special press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ held on Saturday, the Centre strongly condemned Pakistan’s continued escalation against India, including a high-speed missile strike aimed at civilian and military facilities. The government reassured the public that all of Pakistan’s attempts had been successfully thwarted by India’s vigilant armed forces.

Pakistan Targets Civilian Centres and Violates International Norms

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi jointly addressed the press, revealing that Pakistan launched a high-speed missile at 1:40 a.m., targeting an air base in Punjab, marking a serious violation of international laws. In a concerning development, health facilities and school premises were also targeted during the attack.

India Responds with Precision and Restraint

The briefing emphasized that while India carried out measured and calibrated operations to neutralize terror hubs, Pakistan deliberately aimed to escalate tensions by attacking both civilian and military infrastructure along India’s western border using drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets.

Air Defence Neutralizes Multiple Threats

Colonel Qureshi highlighted that India’s air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming projectiles, thwarting attempts to infiltrate over 26 sites, including Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. In another major incident, armed drones from Pakistan attempted to enter Indian airspace over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar, but were effectively destroyed.

Propaganda Campaign and False Claims Exposed

Foreign Secretary Misri exposed Pakistan’s state-sponsored misinformation campaign, dismissing claims about the destruction of India’s S-400 system and airfields in Sirsa and Surat as “brazen lies.” He urged the public and media to reject such propaganda and stay alert to misinformation.

BSF Destroys Terror Launch Pad and Pakistani Post

In retaliation to unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) took decisive action, completely destroying a Pakistani post and terrorist launch pad in Looni, District Sialkot, opposite the Akhnoor sector. The BSF confirmed it caused widespread damage to Pakistan Rangers’ assets and reiterated its commitment to defending India’s sovereignty.

Indian Army Issues Strong Warning

Condemning Pakistan’s provocations, the Indian Army issued a stern statement:

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart enemy designs.”