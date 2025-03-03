Pakistan: Civilian casualties increase alarmingly in terror attacks

Islamabad: Civilian casualties in terrorist attacks have sharply increased across Pakistan in February 2025, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). Despite claims of a marginal decline in overall terror attacks, the number of civilian fatalities has outpaced the loss of security personnel, raising significant concerns about public safety.

Surge in Civilian Casualties During February 2025

The PICSS report revealed that February 2025 witnessed at least 79 terrorist attacks across Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel. In addition to the fatalities, 81 security personnel and 45 civilians were injured in these attacks. Notably, February marked the first month since August 2024 when civilian fatalities surpassed those of security forces.

“February 2025 saw a staggering 175 percent increase in civilian deaths compared to January 2025, while the fatalities among security personnel declined by 18 percent,” the PICSS report stated. This dramatic rise in civilian casualties is attributed to escalating attacks targeting public spaces and infrastructure.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts and Militant Casualties

While the number of civilian casualties has risen, Pakistan’s security forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations. According to the report, security forces killed at least 156 militants in February 2025, arrested 66, and injured 20. However, the number of militants killed dropped by 25 percent compared to January 2025, when 208 terrorists were killed.

PICSS highlighted that despite the ongoing military operations targeting militant hideouts, terrorist groups continue to pose a significant threat, attacking both security personnel and civilians with increasing frequency.

Regional Breakdown: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Most Affected

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan have emerged as the most volatile regions in Pakistan, with the highest number of attacks and casualties. Balochistan, in particular, recorded 32 terror attacks in February, resulting in the deaths of 56 people, including 36 civilians, 10 security personnel, and 11 terrorists. In addition, 44 individuals, including 32 security personnel and 12 civilians, were injured in these attacks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 23 attacks, leading to 26 casualties, including 14 security personnel and 12 civilians. Both provinces remain hotbeds of militant activity and are expected to continue facing intense security challenges in the months ahead.

Conclusion: A Growing Threat to Civilian Safety

The alarming increase in civilian casualties amid ongoing militant activities raises serious concerns about Pakistan’s ability to protect its citizens. As the security forces intensify their counter-terrorism operations, the rise in civilian deaths signals the growing threat posed by terrorist groups in the region.

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, in particular, remains volatile, with no immediate end in sight to the violence. The Pakistani government and security forces face an ongoing challenge in tackling militancy while ensuring the safety of civilians.