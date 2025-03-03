Schools in Northern Israel Reopen After Months of Closure Due to Conflict

Jerusalem: Schools across northern Israel have officially reopened after being closed for nearly a year and a half due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that began in early October 2023 along the Lebanese border. The long-awaited reopening was confirmed by the Israeli Education Ministry, which stated that it would be a gradual process due to significant damage to school infrastructure, a shortage of teachers, and the displacement of many students and their families.

Gradual Reopening and Impact on Education

The reopening of schools in northern Israel comes after many families were forced to evacuate to central and southern regions of Israel due to the conflict. According to the Education Ministry, approximately 12,600 students from 195 schools and kindergartens across 43 towns and villages were displaced in the wake of the violence.

These families now have the option to either return to their homes in the north and re-enroll their children in their original schools or remain in the evacuation areas, where students will be able to continue their education for the remainder of the school year.

Government Support for Mental Resilience and Recovery

In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the conflict, the Israeli Education Ministry has allocated 50 million shekels (approximately $13.89 million) to enhance after-school activities in the northern region. A key part of this initiative is a comprehensive program aimed at supporting students’ mental well-being. This includes emotional support services and guidance to help children recover from the trauma caused by the conflict and rebuild their resilience.

US Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza During Ramadan and Passover

In a related development, Israel has accepted a proposal from the United States for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday. This ceasefire is set to take place between March 30 and April 20, coinciding with both significant religious observances.

The ceasefire, proposed by US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, also includes the return of half of the 59 Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, with their release planned for the first day of the ceasefire.

The developments in education and ceasefire efforts mark significant steps towards recovery and peace amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.