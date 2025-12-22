Pakistan: PTI workers intensify protests against sentencing of Imran Khan and his wife

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are holding rallies in various parts of the country, in protest against the court’s verdict sentencing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for 17 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case, the local media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the protesters gathered on the main GT Road outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building in Peshawar on and shouted slogans in favour of the PTI founder. During the protest, Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar stated that Imran Khan had been ‘fighting’ for the future generations and citizens’ rights. She stated that Imran Khan has never ‘demanded’ anything for himself and was fighting for the poor, Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn reported.

Protest in Laghari area was led by Nawagai tehsil council chairman and former PTI district president Khalilur Rehman. The protesters carrying party flags shouted slogans against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government and the judge who announced 17 years sentence for Imran Khan and his wife. The PTI workers rejected the verdict and termed it a grave blow to Pakistan’s judicial system, which has been weakened after the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Following the verdict, Imran Khan has issued a call for nationwide protest and announced his intention to challenge the court’s decision in the Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court.

Over 1,300 police officers and security personnel were deployed in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order situation ahead of possible PTI protest and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh, local media reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The deployment of police and security personnel comes amid rising tensions after a court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case.

PTI leaders have expressed support for their leader and vowed action against the verdict they termed baseless. PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Saturday revealed that Imran Khan has urged his supporters to prepare for a street movement, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

According to officials, the deployment includes two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates, and 340 constables.

Furthermore, seven sections of Elite Force commandos, 22 Rapid Emergency and Security Operations personnel, and 400 members of the Anti-Riots Management Wing have been posted in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order. Police has set up 32 pickets, each supervised by an upper subordinate, while Elite Force Commandos are carrying out patrols.

The Toshakhana-2 corruption case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran Khand by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s special court during proceedings conducted at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is imprisoned.

Under the ruling, Imran Khan was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison, receiving 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act.