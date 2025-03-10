Match-Fixing in the ’90s: This Pakistani Ex-Cricketer Vows to Reveal Dark Secrets – Who’s Getting Exposed?

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a sensational revelation, announcing that he will expose the dark secrets of match-fixing in his upcoming book. The former wicketkeeper-batsman, who was vocal about corruption in cricket during his playing days, stated that he will disclose how fixing operated in the 1990s and who was involved.

Latif Promises Explosive Revelations

In a statement on Monday, Latif said, “I have started writing a book. Match-fixing was at its peak in the ’90s. I will expose everything—how fixing happened and who was involved.”

He also hinted at shocking revelations regarding a former Pakistan captain who allegedly sought a presidential pardon during the fixing saga.

Calls for ‘90s Cricketers to Step Away

Latif has previously been critical of Pakistan’s cricketing management, suggesting that players from the 1990s should distance themselves from the national setup. Speaking to Geo News, he remarked, “It took 17 years for Pakistan to win another World Cup because the ’90s players didn’t let go. Keep them away from management and the team, and then the current players will try to win.”

Cricket Matches ‘Scripted Like Movies’?

In a past column for Cricinfo, Latif claimed that match-fixing has existed for decades, stating that certain matches were “scripted like movies,” with runs and performances allegedly pre-decided. He also highlighted how players fall into the trap of corruption, tempted by large sums of money that could secure their future.

“A top player is more selfish than an untalented one, and if a player is selfish, he will be trapped,” he wrote.

Pakistan’s Match-Fixing Past

The 1990s were a turbulent time for Pakistan cricket, with persistent allegations of match-fixing. Following an inquiry led by Justice Malik Mohammad Qayyum, former captain Saleem Malik and fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman were banned for life. The scandal rocked Pakistan cricket and tarnished the reputation of several high-profile players.

With Latif now set to unveil further details, his book is expected to reignite debates about one of cricket’s darkest chapters.