Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh remains tense after post-poll violence: Video

Amaravati: TDP workers allegedly went on a rampage in a village in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, targetting houses of those who supported the ruling YSRCP in the just-concluded elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly, police said on Tuesday.

TDP cadres stormed into Kothaganeshunipadu village on Monday night and attacked people, they said. On Tuesday, YSRCP Gurazala MLA K Mahesh Reddy visited the village to stand in solidarity with the people who were attacked.

Meanwhile, Shankha Brata Bagchi, ADGP, Law & Order said the situation was under control, but a few incidents were reported in Palnadu district. “Now we will see what more needs to be done so that the situation returns to normal in the district…,” said Bagchi.

The ADGP was camping in the district until 1 am today, monitoring the situation in places such as Macherla, Rentichintala and Narasaraopeta which witnessed violence. Bagchi said steps were being taken to arrest all those involved in the violence.