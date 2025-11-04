Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Passenger Train Crashes into Goods Train Near Bilaspur, Several Dead

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A devastating train accident struck Jairam Nagar station in Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, claiming several lives and leaving many others critically injured. The mishap occurred when the Korba-bound passenger train collided with a stationary goods train, leading to severe damage to multiple coaches.

Preliminary reports suggest that at least 10 people were killed instantly, while many others sustained grievous injuries. Officials fear the death toll may rise further as several passengers remain trapped inside mangled coaches and the condition of many injured victims is said to be critical.

The accident reportedly took place around 4 PM, sending shockwaves through the region. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic, as the front portion of the passenger train rammed into the goods train with immense force, causing one of the coaches to mount the other.

Rescue teams, including railway staff, police, and local volunteers, rushed to the site and began pulling out victims from the wreckage. Ambulances ferried the injured to nearby hospitals in Bilaspur and Korba. Firefighters and disaster response personnel are continuing operations late into the night, searching for survivors and clearing debris from the tracks.

Footage from the scene shows the Korba passenger train’s engine crumpled against the freight wagons, with passengers and bystanders trying desperately to help before emergency services arrived. Authorities have cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue work.

District officials confirmed that both trains suffered extensive damage in the collision. Senior railway and government officials have reached the site to oversee relief efforts. A detailed investigation has been ordered to determine how the two trains ended up on the same track.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, coming amid a series of transport-related tragedies across the country. While road accidents have already been claiming numerous lives, this latest rail mishap has once again raised questions about railway safety and track management.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and officials have urged citizens to stay away from the accident site to allow emergency teams to function smoothly. Further updates on the casualties and cause of the crash are expected once rescue efforts conclude.

Another Day, Another Train Accident



A crowded passenger train collided with a good train in Chhattisgarh, several reportedly died 💔



When will Reel Minister RESIGN?pic.twitter.com/JpIhh7H3Ni — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) November 4, 2025