Heavy Rains Batter Telangana: Warangal and Hyderabad Reel Under Sudden Downpour

Telangana witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday morning, bringing life to a standstill across several regions, especially in the combined Warangal district and Hyderabad city.

In Warangal, the weather shifted dramatically by morning as dark clouds gathered, followed by intense rainfall and strong winds. The downpour left several roads waterlogged, making movement difficult for vehicles and pedestrians alike. Many hoardings collapsed under the force of the wind, while electric poles were uprooted in various areas, disrupting power supply.

Farmers faced severe hardship as their harvested paddy got drenched in the rain. Several of them, who had brought their grain to local markets for sale, were seen anxiously trying to protect their produce. Cotton and maize stored at the Enumamula market were also soaked, adding to the woes of cultivators already hit by the earlier floods triggered by Cyclone Montha.

For an hour, Warangal’s main roads turned into streams, halting traffic in major junctions and leaving commuters stranded. The districts of Hanumankonda and Kazipet, which are still recovering from the recent flood damage, are now once again under the threat of inundation. Residents in low-lying colonies fear another round of flooding if rains continue.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad too experienced a sudden shift in weather. Until noon, the city endured hot and humid conditions, but by afternoon, heavy rain swept across multiple localities. Areas such as Uppal, Mallapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Charminar, and Chandrayangutta were lashed by the downpour.

The intensity of the rain led to severe waterlogging, forcing traffic to a crawl across major routes. Bus shelters overflowed, and pedestrians struggled for cover as metro pillars and footpaths offered little protection. In the Old City, areas including Kishan Bagh, Bahadurpura, Purana Pul, Kamatipura, and the vicinity of the Zoo Park reported continuous heavy rainfall, compounding difficulties for residents.

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas as the weather department forecasts more rain in the coming days. With Warangal and Hyderabad both witnessing intense spells within hours, Telangana’s civic and disaster management teams are now on high alert.