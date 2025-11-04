Schools and Banks to Remain Closed on November 5 in Telangana and Other States, here is Why

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, a large number of schools and banks across India will remain closed in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti—also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab—and Kartik Purnima, two significant religious festivals celebrated by Sikh and Hindu communities respectively.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, banks will remain closed in several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The dual observance has prompted many customers to seek clarity on which regions will see banking operations suspended.

While physical bank branches will stay shut, digital banking services such as mobile apps, UPI, and internet banking will continue to function normally. ATMs will also remain operational for cash withdrawals and balance inquiries. However, customers who need to perform in-person services like cheque clearance, large cash deposits, or demand draft issuance are advised to complete them before the holiday to avoid inconvenience.

In addition to bank closures, schools in multiple states—especially in North India and major cities—will also remain closed on November 5. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, and also coincides with Kartik Purnima, a festival celebrated with devotion across Hindu temples and sacred rivers.

State-wise School Holiday Status

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh: Complete closure for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Public celebrations, including Nagar Kirtans, are expected throughout the day.

Complete closure for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Public celebrations, including Nagar Kirtans, are expected throughout the day. Delhi and NCR: All government, private, and aided schools will remain closed.

All government, private, and aided schools will remain closed. Uttar Pradesh: Schools across the state, especially in districts like Bulandshahr and Anupshahr, will observe holidays due to ongoing fairs and religious events.

Schools across the state, especially in districts like Bulandshahr and Anupshahr, will observe holidays due to ongoing fairs and religious events. Maharashtra and Gujarat: Schools and financial institutions will remain closed, particularly in Mumbai and Pune.

Schools and financial institutions will remain closed, particularly in Mumbai and Pune. Bihar: Holiday observed for both Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima, with closures in Patna and other major districts.

Holiday observed for both Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima, with closures in Patna and other major districts. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan: Schools likely to remain closed due to dual festival observance.

Status in Southern and Northeastern States

In Telangana, both banks and schools are expected to remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, regular classes are expected as these festivals are not officially recognized as statewide holidays.

In Meghalaya, normal operations are likely, though other regional festivals like Nongkrem Dance Festival and Wangala Festival will be observed later in the week.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Parents are advised to verify holiday details directly with their child’s school, as closure decisions may vary between institutions. Checking the official school calendar or class WhatsApp groups is recommended for the latest updates.

Since November 5 is listed as a gazetted holiday by the central government, the likelihood of school and office closures is high across most northern and central states. Meanwhile, educational institutions in southern India are expected to function normally unless local notifications specify otherwise.

With festivals approaching and several holidays lined up, citizens are encouraged to plan ahead—whether for banking transactions, school schedules, or travel arrangements—to ensure a smooth midweek celebration.