Teacher Faces Action After Video Shows Students Massaging Her Legs at School

A shocking case of misconduct has surfaced from a government-run tribal residential school in Srikakulam district, where a teacher allegedly made students massage her legs during school hours.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 November 2025 - 14:24
A shocking case of misconduct has surfaced from a government-run tribal residential school in Srikakulam district, where a teacher allegedly made students massage her legs during school hours. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from the public and education authorities alike.

The incident occurred at the Bandapalli Girls’ Tribal Residential School in Meliyaputti mandal. In the viral video, two students are seen sitting on the floor and squeezing the teacher’s legs while she remains seated. The visuals quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage among parents and netizens.

Following the uproar, ITDA Sitampet Project Officer Pawar Swapnil confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued to the teacher concerned. He stated that a formal inquiry has been ordered to verify the allegations and determine the circumstances behind the incident.

According to sources, the teacher, when contacted over the phone, claimed she was on duty at the school on the day the video was taken. However, officials have taken serious note of the misconduct, emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable in an educational institution.

The episode has triggered strong condemnation from various quarters, with many questioning the moral responsibility of teachers entrusted with shaping young minds. Authorities have assured that appropriate disciplinary action will follow once the inquiry report is submitted.

