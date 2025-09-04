Articles

Passport Renewal in India 2025: Easy Steps, Key Documents & Mistakes to Avoid

Citizens can apply for passport renewal or reissue through the online Passport Seva portal introduced by the Government of India. In some cases, police verification is not even required.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 14:51
Passport Renewal in India 2025: Easy Steps, Key Documents & Mistakes to Avoid
Passport Renewal in India 2025: Easy Steps, Key Documents & Mistakes to Avoid

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

If your passport is about to expire, its pages have been exhausted, or you need to update your name or address, the renewal process has now become much simpler. Citizens can apply for passport renewal or reissue through the online Passport Seva portal introduced by the Government of India. In some cases, police verification is not even required.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, applicants only need to follow these steps:

  • Register and log in to the Passport Seva portal.
  • Select the “Reissue of Passport” option and fill out the form.
  • Pay the fee online and schedule an appointment.
  • Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office PSK on the scheduled date with the original passport and self-attested photocopies.
  • Complete police verification if required.

Also Read: PAN Card Fraud Alert: Has a Loan Been Taken Using Your PAN Without Your Knowledge? Check Here Before It’s Too Late

Important documents: old passport, proof of address (Aadhaar, voter ID, electricity/water bill, etc.), and proof of date of birth.

Fee Details

  • Adults (36 pages): ₹1,500 (Tatkal: ₹3,500)
  • Adults (60 pages): ₹2,000 (Tatkal: ₹4,000)
  • Minors: ₹1,000 (Tatkal: ₹3,000)

New Guidelines
From 2025, the Government of India has started issuing biometric e-passports. Additionally, since November 2024, a marriage certificate or Annexure-J is mandatory for including a spouse’s name in the passport.

Experts caution that applicants often face delays due to common mistakes such as incorrect spelling of names/addresses, missing documents, or submitting unclear photocopies. Citizens are therefore advised to carefully review their application before submission.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 14:51
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button