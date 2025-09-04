Passport Renewal in India 2025: Easy Steps, Key Documents & Mistakes to Avoid

If your passport is about to expire, its pages have been exhausted, or you need to update your name or address, the renewal process has now become much simpler. Citizens can apply for passport renewal or reissue through the online Passport Seva portal introduced by the Government of India. In some cases, police verification is not even required.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, applicants only need to follow these steps:

Register and log in to the Passport Seva portal.

Select the “Reissue of Passport” option and fill out the form.

option and fill out the form. Pay the fee online and schedule an appointment.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office PSK on the scheduled date with the original passport and self-attested photocopies.

Complete police verification if required.

Important documents: old passport, proof of address (Aadhaar, voter ID, electricity/water bill, etc.), and proof of date of birth.

Fee Details

Adults (36 pages): ₹1,500 (Tatkal: ₹3,500)

Adults (60 pages): ₹2,000 (Tatkal: ₹4,000)

Minors: ₹1,000 (Tatkal: ₹3,000)

New Guidelines

From 2025, the Government of India has started issuing biometric e-passports. Additionally, since November 2024, a marriage certificate or Annexure-J is mandatory for including a spouse’s name in the passport.

Experts caution that applicants often face delays due to common mistakes such as incorrect spelling of names/addresses, missing documents, or submitting unclear photocopies. Citizens are therefore advised to carefully review their application before submission.