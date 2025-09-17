Asia Cup Controversy: PCB Holds Pakistan Players at Hotel Ahead of UAE Clash, Seeks Referee Replacement

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly prevented its team from entering the stadium ahead of their Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates. The players remain at their team hotel, awaiting further updates. This development has raised uncertainty not only over Wednesday’s game but also regarding Pakistan’s continued participation in the ongoing tournament in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

According to multiple sources, the PCB has convened an urgent press conference at its headquarters to clarify the situation. The controversy stems from Sunday’s group-stage fixture, during which Indian players allegedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. In response, the PCB demanded that match referee Andy Pycroft be replaced.

The PCB claims it contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting that Zimbabwe be removed from the UAE match’s officiating role and replaced with Richie Richardson, arguing that Pycroft had instructed captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands during the toss. However, the ICC denied the request, and Pycroft officiated the Wednesday match at Dubai International Stadium as scheduled.

The PCB maintains that Pycroft had informed Agha that no handshake would occur at the toss, in line with directives following the Pulwama attack and subsequent operations in Sindh. Despite this, the game proceeded as normal, with India emerging victorious and no handshake exchanged between the teams after the match.

Following the game, Indian players moved to their dressing room, while the Pakistani team and support staff were left waiting. Pakistan also did not participate in the post-match award ceremony, with head coach Mickey Arthur expressing his disappointment during a press briefing, citing Indian influence.

Since the incident, the PCB has continued to demand Pycroft’s removal, a request rejected by the ICC. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, is overseeing the ongoing discussions amid mounting tensions during the tournament.