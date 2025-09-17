Did Surya Kumar Yadav Secretly Shake Hands with Pakistan’s Captain? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy: Watch

A new controversy has erupted in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after a video from the Captains’ Press Conference went viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav shake hands with Pakistan’s Agha Salman on stage.

This revelation comes just days after India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan, where Surya Kumar Yadav and other Indian players refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistani team. Many hailed this as a strong message to Pakistan and even described it as a symbolic “reply” to past hostilities. Several BJP leaders went on to portray sky’s act as a display of “true patriotism,” earning him widespread praise among certain sections of the public.

However, the resurfacing of this video has raised serious questions about the authenticity of the narrative. Reports suggest that the incident may have been carefully scripted, with political motives behind the portrayal of Indian cricketers as national heroes resisting Pakistan.

Big Expose



ये वीडियो Asia Cup 2025 Captains’ Press Conference (9 सितंबर 2025) दुबई की है। बस एक हफ़्ते पहले ।



भारतीय कैप्टेन सूर्य यादव को कहा गया कि स्टेज पर पाकिस्तानी कैप्टेन से हाथ नहीं मिलाना , छुप कर हाथ मिलाना।



पहले देश के विरोध के बावजूद पाकिस्तान से मैच खेला, फिर… pic.twitter.com/fTzGdXj88s — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 17, 2025

As of now, there has been no official statement from the BCCI, the ruling BJP leadership, or the party’s IT cell regarding the viral video. Questions are being raised on whether the video has been edited or tampered with, but its authenticity is yet to be verified.

For now, the controversy has added yet another layer of drama to the high-voltage India-Pakistan cricket rivalry—this time off the field.