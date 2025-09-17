Social MediaSports

Did Surya Kumar Yadav Secretly Shake Hands with Pakistan’s Captain? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy: Watch

A new controversy has erupted in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after a video from the Captains’ Press Conference went viral on social media.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 September 2025 - 17:46
A new controversy has erupted in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after a video from the Captains’ Press Conference went viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav shake hands with Pakistan’s Agha Salman on stage.

This revelation comes just days after India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan, where Surya Kumar Yadav and other Indian players refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistani team. Many hailed this as a strong message to Pakistan and even described it as a symbolic “reply” to past hostilities. Several BJP leaders went on to portray sky’s act as a display of “true patriotism,” earning him widespread praise among certain sections of the public.

However, the resurfacing of this video has raised serious questions about the authenticity of the narrative. Reports suggest that the incident may have been carefully scripted, with political motives behind the portrayal of Indian cricketers as national heroes resisting Pakistan.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the BCCI, the ruling BJP leadership, or the party’s IT cell regarding the viral video. Questions are being raised on whether the video has been edited or tampered with, but its authenticity is yet to be verified.

For now, the controversy has added yet another layer of drama to the high-voltage India-Pakistan cricket rivalry—this time off the field.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
