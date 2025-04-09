Phone Tapping Case Twist: Prabhakar Rao’s Passport Cancelled by Indian Authorities

In a significant development in the sensational Telangana phone tapping case, the Passport Authority of India has officially cancelled the passport of Prabhakar Rao, a key accused in the investigation. Hyderabad Police have confirmed receiving information regarding the passport cancellation.

Red Corner Notice Issued Against Prabhakar Rao

Prabhakar Rao, who is currently residing in the United States, is already facing a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. His involvement in the phone tapping case is considered crucial, and Indian authorities are intensifying efforts to bring him back for questioning.

Green Card Rejected by U.S. Authorities

Following the cancellation of his Indian passport, Prabhakar Rao’s Green Card application in the United States has reportedly been rejected. This development may further impact his legal status in the U.S., making his extradition easier.

Interpol Assistance Sought for Extradition

The Telangana Police, in coordination with Interpol, are working to ensure Rao’s return to India. The matter has also been escalated to the U.S. Consulate and the Union Ministry of External Affairs for diplomatic intervention.

I-News MD Also Under Scrutiny

In connection with the same case, I-News MD Sravan Kumar, another key accused, has recently appeared for police questioning. Reports indicate that Sravan Kumar’s passport may also have been revoked as part of the ongoing investigation.

What’s Next in the Investigation?

As the probe deepens, the Telangana phone tapping case continues to expose serious breaches of privacy and misuse of power. Authorities are expected to make more arrests and take further legal steps in the coming days.