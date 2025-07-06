Hyderabad: Plants Uprooted in the Name of Plantation Drive at Rajendranagar University College

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at Rajendranagar University College when officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) began clearing existing plants, citing preparations for a new plantation drive.

The officials claimed they were removing weeds and wild growth, but students alleged that even the saplings they had planted and nurtured were being uprooted.

Students Block the Drive, Express Outrage

As the clearing work began, several students intervened, trying to stop the removal of plants. They expressed deep disappointment, stating that their efforts to green the campus were being disregarded. “We spent time and effort to plant and care for these saplings. Removing them in the name of development is disheartening,” one student said.

Police Step In to Calm the Situation

Police were called to the spot to manage the situation. They briefly held discussions with the protesting students, persuaded them to disperse peacefully, and ensured that the situation did not escalate further.

Call for Transparency from Authorities

The incident has sparked a debate about environmental planning and transparency. While plantation drives are welcome, students and environmental enthusiasts argue that they should not come at the cost of existing greenery.

They demand that HMDA provide clear communication and involve local stakeholders in future activities.