PM Modi calls for Swadeshi revival, urges citizens to buy Made in India products

Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the people of India to adopt Swadeshi products and strengthen the nation’s self-reliance.

Speaking on the occasion of his 75th birthday at a rally in Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), PM Modi said, “When low GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates are going to take effect on the auspicious occasion of Navaratri from 22nd September, we all Indians must accept Swadesh products.”

He emphasised that the path to a developed India lies in empowering local industries and embracing indigenous goods.

The Prime Minister’s call for Swadeshi products is not just economic — it was deeply emotional and patriotic.

He urged citizens to take pride in products made in India and to support local artisans, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

In a symbolic gesture, he advised the state government to ensure that every shop should display a board reading “Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai (Say with pride, this is Swadeshi)”.

To reinforce the message, he led the crowd in chanting the slogan, creating a wave of enthusiasm and national pride across the gathering.

PM Modi’s speech in Dhar was part of a broader campaign to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India. He linked the Swadeshi movement to the country’s economic future, stating that embracing indigenous goods would not only boost local employment but also reduce dependence on foreign products.

With the upcoming reduction in GST rates, he said, the time is ripe for every Indian to make a conscious choice in favour of Swadeshi.

The Prime Minister’s message resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom responded with chants and applause.

His emphasis on cultural pride and economic empowerment struck a chord, especially in a region known for its rich heritage and craftsmanship.

By aligning the Swadeshi appeal with the festive spirit of Navaratri, PM Modi added a layer of cultural significance to the economic message. His rally in Dhar was not just a political event — it was a clarion call to every Indian to contribute to the nation’s progress by choosing local, supporting Swadeshi, and walking together toward a self-reliant and developed India.