PM Modi Hails BJP’s Historic Delhi Victory, Attacks AAP and Congress in Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections as “historic” and launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Modi emphasized that the country needed a serious political transformation and rejected the politics of “dhoort-ta (deceit) and moorkhta (foolishness).”

‘AAP-da’ Rejected by Delhi Voters

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters, Modi declared that the people of Delhi had “short-circuited the politics of short-cuts,” making it clear that there was no space for corruption and lies in politics. He criticized AAP, referring to them as “AAP-da,” and accused them of failing to deliver on their promise of change. Modi asserted that Delhi had liberated itself from AAP’s rule, calling the election a victory for the people and a turning point in the city’s politics.

“Delhiites are celebrating the BJP’s victory and their liberation from ‘AAP-da,’” Modi said, adding, “Delhi has become Aapda-mukt.”

Also Read: Congress Secures More Votes Than Winning Margins in These 14 Key Delhi Seats — Could Have Seen a Different Result if…?

BJP’s Resurgence and Congress’s Failure

The Prime Minister also turned his attention to Congress, criticizing the party for its continued failures in Delhi. Modi pointed out that Congress had not won a seat in the last six elections, calling it a “double hat-trick” of defeats. He further accused Congress of being a “parasitic party” that drags down its allies and steals their issues to weaken their vote bank.

“Congress has become a parasitic party. It drowns and takes down its allies with it,” Modi said, adding that Congress was trying to co-opt regional parties to reclaim lost ground, which he claimed was leading to their inevitable destruction.

Congress’s Shifting Strategies

Modi attacked Congress for attempting to gain support through identity politics and opportunistic alliances. He cited the party’s attempts to shift its focus on regional issues, such as using the language of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and attempting to take the vote bank of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh.

He accused Congress of indulging in “urban naxal” politics and promoting anarchy. “Congress leaders talk about fighting the Indian State. It is the language of naxals,” Modi said, also attacking AAP for fostering similar ideologies.

A Call for Political Transformation

The Prime Minister urged the youth to enter politics and help drive a transformation in the country. He stressed the need for new energy and ideas for the 21st century, claiming that the nation no longer needed “politics of deceit and foolishness.”

Modi concluded by reiterating that the BJP’s victory had shown the people of Delhi were the true owners of their city, rejecting leaders who treated Delhi as their property.

BJP’s Historic Return to Power

The BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections marks its return to power in the city after more than 26 years, ending AAP’s dominance. Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for entrusting their faith in the BJP, declaring that the “double engine” government would now bring about rapid development in the city.

He also reflected on the success of the BJP in Delhi’s Lok Sabha elections, where the party won all seven seats in three consecutive general elections. The Prime Minister said that Delhi voters had never disappointed him and had shown their unwavering trust in BJP’s leadership.