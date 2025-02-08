Pan India

Congress Secures More Votes Than Winning Margins in These 14 Key Delhi Seats — Could Have Seen a Different Result if…?

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Congress received more votes than the winning margin in 14 constituencies where the BJP emerged victorious, defeating AAP candidates, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Mohammed Yousuf8 February 2025 - 20:16
AAP, which secured only 22 seats in the 70-member assembly, fell short of a majority by 14 seats. Although AAP increased its vote share from 4.26% in 2020 to over 6% in 2025, the party failed to secure even a single seat for the third consecutive term.

These 14 constituencies where Congress received more votes than the winning margin included:

  • Timarpur
  • Badli
  • Nangloi Jat
  • Madipur
  • Rajender Nagar
  • New Delhi
  • Jangpura
  • Kasturba Nagar
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Mehrauli
  • Chhatarpur
  • Sangam Vihar
  • Greater Kailash
  • Trilokpuri

Also Read: Amanatullah Khan Retains Okhla Seat with a Strong Victory Margin

Notable Defeats:

  • New Delhi Constituency: BJP’s Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes. Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, came in third with 4,568 votes, higher than the victory margin.
  • Jangpura: Manish Sisodia lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes, while Congress’ Farhad Suri garnered 7,350 votes.
  • Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP lost to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes. Congress’ Garvit Singhvi secured 6,711 votes.

Congress’ Performance:

While Congress didn’t secure any seats, it managed to receive more votes than the victory margin at seven seats where AAP won. These seats included Kalkaji, where Delhi CM Atishi defeated BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Congress came second in Kasturba Nagar, with Abhishek Dutt getting 27,019 votes, losing to BJP’s Neeraj Basoya.

Congress saved its deposit in only three seats—Kasturba Nagar, Badli, and Nangloi Jat. However, it was not in the top three in Mehrauli, Okhla, and Mustafabad.

