PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor as Symbol of a Transforming India in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address following Operation Sindoor, called the mission a powerful symbol of a new, transforming India that is united against terrorism and rooted in the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

A United India Against Terrorism

PM Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor is not just a military success but a national movement that showcases India’s resolve and strength. “The bravery displayed by our armed forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. The precision with which terror hideouts were destroyed is extraordinary,” he said.

Modi stated that the operation has ignited a renewed national fervor against terrorism, building not just confidence in India but inspiring nations globally.

National Sentiment Reflected in Public Support

The Prime Minister highlighted how the operation has stirred emotional and patriotic reactions across the country. From mass gatherings waving the Tricolour to youth volunteering for civil defence, he cited examples of nationwide participation. “In cities, villages, and towns, thousands are coming forward to salute our armed forces. Operation Sindoor has united us in a way few events have,” he noted.

He also shared that families in Bihar’s Katihar and Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar named their newborns “Sindoor” in honor of the operation.

‘Made in India’ Spirit and Self-Reliance

Lauding the Indian armed forces, PM Modi praised the use of indigenous weapons and technologies in the mission. He stressed that the success of Operation Sindoor is a tribute to Indian engineering, defence manufacturing, and the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’.

“This victory includes the power of Made in India weapons and technology. It’s a proud moment for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Public Pledges Reflect Patriotic Commitment

In a heartwarming revelation, PM Modi mentioned how the operation sparked personal commitments among citizens:

Parents pledging to buy only Made in India toys

Families deciding to vacation within India

Youths vowing to “Wed in India”

Citizens promising to gift only Indian handicrafts

“These actions show the deep emotional connect people have with the nation’s progress,” said Modi, urging all Indians to give priority to Indian-made products and contribute to nation-building.

A Call to Action for Every Indian

The Prime Minister concluded by calling on the nation to stand united in economic and patriotic spirit: