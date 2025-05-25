“Pakistan Is a Failed State”: Owaisi Drops Bombshell During Bahrain Delegation Meet

Bahrain: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, during an interaction in Bahrain as part of an all-party Indian delegation, referred to Pakistan as a “failed state” and reiterated India’s strong defensive capabilities against any aggression from its neighbor. The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, aimed to highlight India’s measured response and urge international support against terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Owaisi Highlights India’s Defence Strength and Resilience

Owaisi praised India’s military readiness and advanced technology, stating, “The government and the media, our air defence system, our technology and warfare capabilities, successfully intercepted and neutralised everything that was launched by a failed state like Pakistan.” He emphasized the Indian government’s commitment to protecting every citizen and warned that any future misadventure by Pakistan would face a stronger retaliation.

Call to Bahrain to Help Re-List Pakistan on FATF Grey List

In his address, Owaisi urged the Bahraini government to condemn Pakistan’s actions and support India’s efforts to bring Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list—a category for countries under monitoring for money laundering and terror financing. He stressed, “There is unanimity in our country… I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists.”

Tragic Reminder of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Owaisi also drew attention to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives. Highlighting the human cost of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, he said, “A woman married six days ago became a widow on the seventh day. Another woman, married just two months ago, also lost her husband in this attack.” He called on the world to recognize the ongoing threat posed by Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Multi-Party Delegation in Bahrain

The Indian delegation in Bahrain included members from various political parties: BJP MPs Baijayant Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Satnam Singh Sandhu; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; NJP MP Rekha Sharma; senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla. The group’s objective was to foster international awareness and cooperation in combating terror threats against India.