POCO C71 First Sale Begins on Flipkart – Shocking Prices Start at ₹6,499!

New Delhi: POCO, one of India’s top performance-driven smartphone brands, has kicked off the first sale of its latest budget-friendly device, the POCO C71, on Flipkart, priced starting at just Rs 6,499.

POCO C71: Redefining Budget Smartphone Experience

The POCO C71 offers a 6.88″ HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and wet touch support, ensuring excellent usability even in wet conditions. It is also Triple TÜV Rheinland certified, offering blue light reduction, flicker-free display, and low motion blur, making it a safe option for prolonged use.

Camera and Battery: Big Features at a Budget Price

The phone packs a 32MP dual camera setup with advanced modes like night photography and film filters, along with a massive 5200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging — a great combination for heavy users.

Variants and Pricing

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage – Rs 6,499

– Rs 6,499 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs 7,499

With virtual RAM support, users can enjoy up to 12GB dynamic RAM, backed by a powerful Octa-Core processor for smooth multitasking.

Sleek Design and Stylish Aesthetics

The POCO C71 features a sleek 8.26mm design with a golden ring camera deco and split-grid rear panel, offering a trendy look. Available colors include:

Desert Gold

Cool Blue

Power Black

Long-Term Software Support

Buyers will benefit from two major Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring the device remains secure and up to date for years.

Designed for the Youth

Targeted towards young, dynamic users, the POCO C71 blends performance, style, and affordability into one compelling package.

👉 Grab the POCO C71 now on Flipkart before the first sale stocks run out!