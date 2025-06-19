Poco F7 Launching on June 24 in India: Price, Specs, and Features Revealed
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is all set to launch its next-generation F-series smartphone — the Poco F7 — in India on June 24, 2025.
New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is all set to launch its next-generation F-series smartphone — the Poco F7 — in India on June 24, 2025. Known for delivering flagship-level performance at budget-friendly pricing, the Poco F7 has already started making waves with its revealed specifications and competitive price.
Table of Contents
According to the latest launch teaser poster, Poco has confirmed that the F7 will be priced under ₹35,000, making it one of the most affordable smartphones to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.
Also Read: Centre Revises UPS: ₹10,000 Minimum Pension and Gratuity Benefits Like Old Pension Scheme
Powerful Specs at a Competitive Price Point
As listed on Flipkart, the Poco F7 will be equipped with:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
- 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, with up to 24GB Turbo RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage for high-speed data access
These specs indicate that the Poco F7 will offer top-tier performance in the mid-range price segment, challenging rivals like the Nothing Phone (3), which is expected to be more expensive despite featuring the same chipset.
Massive Battery and Advanced Cooling System
One of the key highlights of the Poco F7 is its 7,550mAh battery, expected to support 90W fast charging for long-lasting performance. The device also features a 6000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, which ensures the phone stays cool during intensive gaming and multitasking sessions.
Stunning Display with Flagship-Like Features
The Poco F7 is rumored to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, offering:
- 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming
- Up to 3200 nits peak brightness for enhanced outdoor visibility
This makes the Poco F7 an ideal device for users looking for a high-quality visual experience at an affordable cost.
Impressive Camera and Build Quality
For photography, the Poco F7 is said to come with a dual-camera setup:
- 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
In terms of build quality, the phone will offer IP68 certification, ensuring dust and water resistance, which is uncommon in this price range.
Software and User Experience
Out of the box, the Poco F7 is expected to run Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, based on the latest Android 15, ensuring up-to-date software, improved animations, and better customization options.
📌 Key Highlights:
- Launch Date: June 24, 2025
- Price: Under ₹35,000
- Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- Battery: 7,550mAh with 90W fast charging
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz
- Camera: 50MP + 8MP dual setup
- Water Resistance: IP68
- OS: HyperOS 2 (Android 15)