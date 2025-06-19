Poco F7 Launching on June 24 in India: Price, Specs, and Features Revealed

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is all set to launch its next-generation F-series smartphone — the Poco F7 — in India on June 24, 2025. Known for delivering flagship-level performance at budget-friendly pricing, the Poco F7 has already started making waves with its revealed specifications and competitive price.

According to the latest launch teaser poster, Poco has confirmed that the F7 will be priced under ₹35,000, making it one of the most affordable smartphones to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Powerful Specs at a Competitive Price Point

As listed on Flipkart, the Poco F7 will be equipped with:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

12GB LPDDR5x RAM , with up to 24GB Turbo RAM

, with up to UFS 4.1 storage for high-speed data access

These specs indicate that the Poco F7 will offer top-tier performance in the mid-range price segment, challenging rivals like the Nothing Phone (3), which is expected to be more expensive despite featuring the same chipset.

Massive Battery and Advanced Cooling System

One of the key highlights of the Poco F7 is its 7,550mAh battery, expected to support 90W fast charging for long-lasting performance. The device also features a 6000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, which ensures the phone stays cool during intensive gaming and multitasking sessions.

Stunning Display with Flagship-Like Features

The Poco F7 is rumored to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, offering:

120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming

for smooth scrolling and gaming Up to 3200 nits peak brightness for enhanced outdoor visibility

This makes the Poco F7 an ideal device for users looking for a high-quality visual experience at an affordable cost.

Impressive Camera and Build Quality

For photography, the Poco F7 is said to come with a dual-camera setup:

50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor

with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

In terms of build quality, the phone will offer IP68 certification, ensuring dust and water resistance, which is uncommon in this price range.

Software and User Experience

Out of the box, the Poco F7 is expected to run Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, based on the latest Android 15, ensuring up-to-date software, improved animations, and better customization options.

📌 Key Highlights: