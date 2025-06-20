Police Constable Killed in Road Collision Near Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a traffic police constable lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a truck from behind near Hayathnagar on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Maan Singh, who was posted at Yadagirigutta Traffic Police Station in the Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Cop Was En Route to Duty When the Accident Happened

According to police sources, Maan Singh was riding his motorcycle from Hayathnagar towards Yadadri-Bhongir when the incident occurred. As he approached Hayathnagar, a truck traveling in the same direction suddenly applied brakes, resulting in the fatal crash.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Sudden Brakes by Truck Caused the Collision

“Due to the truck driver applying sudden brakes, the victim who was just behind the truck missed to notice it and crashed into the truck from behind,”

said an official from the Hayathnagar Police Station.

Also Read: Hyderabad Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dies on the Spot in RTC Bus Accident in Attapur

Victim Died on the Spot Due to Severe Injuries

Maan Singh sustained serious bleeding injuries on his head, chest, and other parts of the body. He collapsed on the road and died on the spot. Passersby rushed to help and alerted local authorities.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The Hayathnagar police have registered a case of negligence causing death against the truck driver based on a complaint. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for autopsy, and further proceedings are ongoing.