Kamathipura Police Launch Special Vehicle Inspection Drive in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Kamathipura Police carried out a special vehicle inspection drive on Wednesday evening near Bahadurpura Crossroads in the Old City as part of routine security and traffic enforcement measures.

During the operation, police teams checked both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. the checks were aimed at maintaining law and order, deterring illegal activities, and ensuring road safety for commuters in the busy stretch connecting Bahadurpura and nearby localities.

Police sources confirmed that similar checks will continue in the coming days to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules and safety regulations in Hyderabad.