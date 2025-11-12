Hyderabad

Kamathipura Police Launch Special Vehicle Inspection Drive in Hyderabad’s Old City

The Kamathipura Police carried out a special vehicle inspection drive on Wednesday evening near Bahadurpura Crossroads in the Old City as part of routine security and traffic enforcement measures.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 November 2025 - 20:16
During the operation, police teams checked both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. the checks were aimed at maintaining law and order, deterring illegal activities, and ensuring road safety for commuters in the busy stretch connecting Bahadurpura and nearby localities.

Police sources confirmed that similar checks will continue in the coming days to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules and safety regulations in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
