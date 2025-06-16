Police Overreach: Customers Forced Out as Niloufer Cafe Shut Down

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, Hyderabad police forcibly shut down Niloufer Cafe located on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, near Telangana Bhavan on Monday. The action came amid heightened political tension surrounding the questioning of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race case.

Customers Forced Out Midway

According to reports, customers who were having tea inside the popular Niloufer Cafe were abruptly asked to leave. The police allegedly forced them out of the cafe and closed down the establishment without prior notice, creating chaos and confusion among the patrons.

KTR Appears Before ACB for Formula E Case Probe

The police action coincided with KTR’s appearance at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Banjara Hills as part of an ongoing investigation into the Formula E car race case. Accompanying him were several former ministers, MLAs, key party leaders, and a large number of BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) workers who marched from Telangana Bhavan to the ACB office.

Tensions Escalate Between Police and BRS Cadre

Police set up barricades at the ACB office entrance to prevent BRS workers from entering, leading to heated arguments and verbal altercations between law enforcement and party supporters. Anticipating that BRS activists might gather at Niloufer Cafe nearby, police preemptively acted to disperse the crowd.

Media and BRS Workers Also Targeted

Journalists who arrived at the scene to cover the developments were also asked to leave the premises. Reports suggest that some BRS workers present near the cafe were taken into custody by police during the operation.