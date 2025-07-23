Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Release Work-from-Home Advisory Amidst Heavy Rains, Warning

Hyderabad: Considering the heavy rain warning, the Cyberabad Police have released an advisory suggesting companies adopt a Work-from-Home (WFH) setup today, as unrelenting rain in Hyderabad is expected to continue for today.

In its advisory note, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, requested companies to adopt remote working in order to guarantee public safety, alleviate traffic congestion, preserve productivity, and facilitate continuous emergency services during unfavorable weather conditions.

Public cooperation in dealing with the effects of the rains, particularly on traffic movement as well as emergency response services, has been stressed by the authorities.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” the Joint Commissioner said in its advisory note.

With waterlogging and potential disruptions expected, residents and commuters are advised to stay indoors unless necessary and to follow weather updates and safety guidelines issued by the authorities, the note added.