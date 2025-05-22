Political Vendetta or Legal Overstep? SC Stuns ED in TASMAC Investigation!

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has issued a sharp rebuke to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its recent actions against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which runs liquor retail in the state. The apex court stated that the ED was “crossing all limits” and infringing upon the concept of federal governance.

Stay on Money Laundering Probe Against TASMAC

Hearing the case, the Supreme Court stayed the money laundering investigation initiated by the ED into TASMAC. The probe was based on alleged irregularities amounting to ₹1,000 crore, which the ED claimed had taken place within the corporation. The ED had conducted raids at TASMAC’s headquarters in March and later in May at the residences of several TASMAC officials.

Supreme Court Criticizes ED’s Overreach

The Supreme Court bench expressed serious concern about the ED’s conduct, questioning the agency’s aggressive pursuit of the case without adhering to proper federal protocols. The court warned that the ED was exceeding its jurisdiction and violating the principles of cooperative federalism. It also issued notices to the ED seeking its response on the matter.

Tamil Nadu Government Challenges ED in Apex Court

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had approached the High Court, alleging that the ED had conducted raids without state permission and was harassing TASMAC officials under the guise of investigation. Although the High Court had allowed the ED to proceed with its probe, the state government and TASMAC later moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

DMK Welcomes SC Ruling, Alleges Political Motive

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu, DMK, welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention, calling it a blow to the BJP’s alleged attempts to tarnish the state government’s image. DMK Secretary R.S. Bharathi accused the BJP of misusing central agencies like the ED to destabilize non-BJP governments.

Political Fallout and Federal Concerns

This development has reignited debates on the misuse of central agencies against opposition-ruled states. The Supreme Court’s decision is being seen as a significant stance on maintaining the balance of power between the Centre and the states.