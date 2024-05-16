Andhra Pradesh

Post-poll violence stricken Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh peaceful now: Official

Following post-poll violence at a few places in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, a police official on Wednesday said the situation is under control and peaceful now.

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): Following post-poll violence at a few places in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, a police official on Wednesday said the situation is under control and peaceful now.

Superintendent of police Bindu Madhav Garikapati noted that there were violent incidents on the polling day (May 13) and also its aftermath, prompting police to take control of all the places in the district.

“Police officials responded quickly to identify the people responsible for the violence and registered cases immediately,” said Garikapati, addressing a press conference at Macherla rural police station.

He said cases have been booked at Macherla and Narasaraopeta.

To avert further violence, the SP said local police and central security forces have been deployed at Macherla, Narasaraopeta, Vinukonda, Sattenapalle and other places.

Across the district, CrPC Section 144 has been imposed, along with intense vehicle-checks at various places, he said.

The top official further said that Section 144 would be in force for a few more days, and he is personally reviewing the security situation in the district.

