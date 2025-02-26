Poultry India Advocates for Protein-Rich Diets on World Protein Day 2025

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Protein Day, observed annually on February 27, Poultry India and the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) are urging Indians to prioritize their daily protein intake.

With protein deficiency being a major health challenge in India, the organizations emphasize the importance of affordable, high-quality protein sources like chicken and eggs to address nutritional gaps and improve overall public health.

Alarming Protein Deficiency in India

Despite protein being a crucial macronutrient essential for muscle repair, immune function, and overall well-being, recent studies indicate that 73% of Indians suffer from protein deficiency. Additionally, 17% of the population struggles with being underweight, further highlighting the urgency of tackling malnutrition and dietary imbalances. Lack of adequate protein intake has been linked to various health concerns, including stunted growth, weakened immunity, and increased risk of chronic diseases.

According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the recommended daily protein intake is 0.8-1g per kg of body weight. Physically active individuals are advised to consume an additional 20-30g per day to support their higher energy demands. However, dietary patterns in India often lean towards carbohydrate-heavy meals, leading to insufficient protein consumption.

Eggs and Chicken: Affordable and Nutrient-Rich Protein Sources

To combat protein deficiency, Poultry India advocates for the increased consumption of eggs and chicken, two of the most accessible and cost-effective sources of high-quality protein.

Eggs : A single medium-sized egg contains approximately 6g of protein along with essential vitamins and minerals. Eggs are a complete protein source , meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids necessary for body functions.

: A contains approximately along with essential vitamins and minerals. Eggs are a , meaning they provide all necessary for body functions. Chicken: A lean protein source, chicken is rich in iron, zinc, B vitamins, and essential amino acids. Regular consumption of chicken helps in muscle growth, tissue repair, and overall health maintenance.

“Many Indians believe that consuming a carbohydrate-heavy diet equates to good health. However, protein plays a crucial role in building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and boosting immunity,” said Uday Sing Bayas, President of Poultry India/IPEMA. “By prioritizing protein-rich foods like poultry and eggs, we can significantly enhance the overall health and well-being of our population.”

Expert Recommendations for Protein-Rich Diets

Renowned nutritionist Pooja Makhija emphasizes the importance of including eggs and chicken in daily diets. “I recommend consuming at least 5-6 eggs per week and incorporating chicken regularly to meet essential protein requirements,” she advised.

Protein deficiency is a preventable issue, and by making small dietary adjustments, individuals can experience better physical and cognitive health. Incorporating protein-rich meals into daily routines can also contribute to long-term health benefits, such as improved muscle mass, better metabolic rates, and reduced risk of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Safe and Sustainable Poultry Practices in India

With India’s poultry industry adhering to best farming practices, consumers have access to safe, nutritious, and affordable protein sources. Modern poultry farms in India maintain high safety standards, ensuring that eggs and chicken are free from harmful contaminants. Poultry India and IPEMA continue to advocate for sustainable and ethical poultry farming to provide high-quality nutrition to the masses.

Poultry India’s Call to Action on World Protein Day

As World Protein Day 2025 approaches, Poultry India urges all Indians to recognize the importance of adequate protein intake in their daily diets. By making informed dietary choices, individuals can help bridge the nation’s nutritional gap and lead healthier lives.

Key Takeaways:

✅ 73% of Indians suffer from protein deficiency, leading to health risks like stunted growth and weakened immunity.

✅ Eggs and chicken are among the most affordable and nutrient-rich protein sources.

✅ Recommended daily intake: 0.8-1g of protein per kg of body weight, with an additional 20-30g for physically active individuals.

✅ Nutritionists recommend consuming at least 5-6 eggs per week and regularly incorporating chicken into meals.

✅ Poultry India urges the nation to prioritize protein intake and adopt a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

For more information on protein-rich diets and the role of poultry in nutrition, visit Poultry India’s official website.