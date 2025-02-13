Power Cuts Resurface in Delhi After BJP’s Victory, Claims Atishi

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday linked the return of power cuts in the city to the BJP’s victory in the recent elections.

She alleged that long blackouts have started affecting several parts of Delhi since the Assembly election, with many voters now regretting their decision to elect the BJP.

Atishi Blames BJP for Power Crisis in Delhi

Addressing the media five days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost power in Delhi after 11 years, Atishi criticized the BJP, claiming the party lacks the experience and knowledge to run a government. “From 1993 to 1998, when the BJP was in power, the state of Delhi’s power sector was deplorable,” she said.

Delhi Residents Regret Voting for BJP

Atishi emphasized that residents are realizing their mistake in electing the BJP, citing similar issues in other states ruled by the party. She pointed out that within just three days of the BJP winning the Delhi election, power cuts of 3-4 hours a day had begun, reminiscent of the long outages seen in Uttar Pradesh.

Inverters Sold in Areas Affected by Power Cuts

Atishi further stated that many residents in areas like Mayur Vihar Phase-III DDA flats, Sangam Vihar, Vikaspuri, and Uttam Nagar have started purchasing inverters due to the frequent power cuts. She shared an example of a parent who called her, saying that the power cuts were affecting their daughter, who was preparing for board exams, leading them to buy an inverter to avoid disruptions.

Concerns Over Summer Power Shortages

Atishi raised concerns about the situation worsening as summer approaches. “If power cuts are happening in February, a relatively cool month, what will happen in May and June when the demand for air-conditioning surges?” she questioned, highlighting the potential crisis during peak power demand, which could reach 8500 MW.

BJP Still Finalizing Cabinet Plans

Atishi’s remarks came as the BJP, still in the process of consulting its legislators, is working on forming the new Cabinet and selecting the Chief Minister. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva has requested a meeting with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, but the announcement of the new Chief Minister will likely occur after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit later this week.