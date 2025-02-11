Chaos on Jaipur Streets, Bull Enters Bus and Causes Destruction Video Goes Viral Social Media

Jaipur: Traffic came to a complete standstill in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday night after a bull unexpectedly entered a bus, causing panic among passengers and staff.

The bull caused significant damage by smashing the bus windows, forcing the driver and conductor to leap from the vehicle in fear.

Bull Enters Bus and Smashes Windows

The unusual incident occurred around 8:30 PM near the TodiMod crossing in Jaipur. According to media reports, a bull was seen inside the bus, and the animal started causing havoc by repeatedly smashing the windows with its head. The footage, captured by an onlooker, shows the bull walking around the bus and aggressively attacking the windows.

Driver and Conductor Flee for Safety

As the bull continued to rampage, the bus driver and conductor became alarmed. In a desperate bid to save themselves, both individuals attempted to open the door to the cabin. However, with the situation escalating, they ultimately jumped out of the vehicle to escape the chaotic scene. The bull continued its destruction, breaking a second window before moving outside the bus.

No Injuries Reported but Bus Damaged

Despite the damage caused to the bus, no injuries were reported from the incident. Witnesses stated that no one attempted to remove the bull from the vehicle during its rampage. The video of the event quickly went viral, capturing the bizarre moment that left people shocked and amused.

Authorities to Investigate Incident

As the video continued to circulate on social media, authorities in Jaipur began investigating the incident to ensure that proper measures are taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. The unique nature of the event has sparked a conversation about animal safety and vehicle security in the city.