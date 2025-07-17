Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Alaska Coast

Alaska: A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the region, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Epicentre Located South of Sand Point

The earthquake hit at approximately 12:37 p.m. local time, with its epicentre located about 54 miles (87 kilometres) south of Sand Point, a small island town. The USGS reported the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 20.1 kilometres, increasing the likelihood of significant surface impact.

Tsunami Warning Issued for Southern Alaska

Shortly after the quake, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in Palmer issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

“A tsunami has been confirmed, and some impacts are expected,” the NTWC said in an official statement.

The warning applies specifically to the Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska).

No Tsunami Threat Beyond Alaska Coast

The NTWC also stated that no tsunami warnings have been issued beyond the affected Alaskan coastline, based on current data.

Alaska’s History of Major Earthquakes

Alaska lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geologically active zone known for frequent seismic events. The state has a long history of powerful earthquakes, including the devastating 9.2-magnitude quake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. That event triggered a massive tsunami, killed over 250 people, and caused widespread destruction across the region.

More recently, in July 2023, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Alaskan Peninsula but did not result in major damage.

Authorities Urge Caution and Preparedness

Officials continue to monitor the situation and are urging residents in potentially affected areas to stay alert, follow evacuation orders, and heed official safety advisories.