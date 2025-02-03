Prabhas Unveils His Divine Guardian Look like Rudra in Kannappa

Entertainment

Writer and actor Vishnu Manchu has unveiled the first look of actor Prabhas as the divine guardian Rudra in his upcoming historical epic Kannappa.

Chennai: Writer and actor Vishnu Manchu has unveiled the first look of actor Prabhas as the divine guardian Rudra in his upcoming historical epic Kannappa. The film, based on the life of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, is set to be a grand visual spectacle.

Prabhas’ Powerful Look as Rudra

Vishnu Manchu, who stars in the lead role of the film, shared the poster of Prabhas in his new avatar on Instagram. In the image, Prabhas is seen dressed as a saint, holding a staff with a crescent-shaped top. The poster also includes a powerful one-liner describing his character:
“He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!”

Vishnu captioned the post, saying, “The Mighty ‘Rudra’. Unveiling Darling-Rebel Star @actorprabhas as ‘Rudra’.”

Prabhas Shares His Excitement

Prabhas, too, took to Instagram to share his excitement about the role. He wrote:
“The Divine Guardian ‘Rudra’. Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025!”

A Star-Studded Cast and Grand Production

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, boasts a stellar cast including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father, legendary actor Mohan Babu.

The film features cinematography by US cinematographers Sheldon Chau and Siddharth, with music composed by Stephan Devassy, choreography by Prabhu Deva, and editing by renowned editor Antony. A major portion of the film has been shot in New Zealand on a massive budget.

Release Date and Expectations

The epic film Kannappa is scheduled for release worldwide on April 25, 2025, and is expected to captivate audiences with its tale of devotion, sacrifice, and divine strength.

