Prabhu for setting up food testing labs at ‘prasadam’ distribution spots amid Tirupati laddu row

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday called for setting up food testing labs by FSSAI at all public places where ‘prasadam’ is distributed to ensure quality, amid the Tirupati laddu row.

The cost of these testing labs can easily be borne by organisations who run such mass feeding programmes, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the TDP circulating a lab report to back its claim.

“To address issues arising out of #TirupatiPrasadam we must ensure at all public places where #Prasadam #food is distributed @fssaiindia set up food testing labs to ensure food distribution is in line with expectations of general public/ devotees,conforms to desired quality,” Prabhu said in a post on social media platform X.

He added that random sampling of ingredients, served food, testing reports can be displayed prominently on screen in real time.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is a government’s food regulatory body.