President Droupadi Murmu Addresses NALSAR University of Law Convocation

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu graced the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law on Thursday, addressing students and emphasizing the importance of justice, equality, and integrity in the legal profession.

In her speech, the President highlighted the ideals of the Constitution, referencing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She stressed the need for equal access to justice, stating, “A poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person, and this unfair situation must change.” She urged the young legal professionals to be agents of change in ensuring justice for all.

The President also emphasized the duty of advocates to assist courts in dispensing justice, reminding students to maintain integrity and courage in their careers. “Speaking truth to power makes you more powerful,” she said.

President Murmu praised NALSAR for its pioneering efforts in addressing issues related to disability, prison justice, and legal aid. She also commended the establishment of NALSAR’s Animal Law Centre, recognizing its importance in protecting animals, birds, and the environment for the well-being of humanity.

Additionally, the President called for the creation of a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to address atrocities against women. She expressed confidence that such a network would play a vital role in preventing and addressing gender-based violence.