President Murmu concludes Hyderabad visit, heads to Puttaparthi for Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary

During her visit in Hyderabad, the President inaugurated the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, which showcased the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday concluded her two-day visit to Hyderabad and departed for Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.


She was given a warm send-off at Begumpet Airport by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and other dignitaries


During her visit in Hyderabad, the President inaugurated the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, which showcased the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

After an overnight stay at Raj Bhavan, President Murmu left for Puttaparthi this morning to grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam.


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will receive the President and also participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

