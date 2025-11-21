Telangana Governor and CM Revanth Reddy Gave a Grand Welcome to the President of India at Begumpet Airport

Hyderabad: President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday and received a warm reception at Begumpet Airport. Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy jointly welcomed the President upon her arrival.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, senior representatives from the three armed forces, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, and Hyderabad District Collector Dasari Harichandana were among the dignitaries present to greet her.

President Murmu is visiting the city to inaugurate the second edition of the Indian Art Festival being held at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum. The cultural event highlights India’s diverse artistic heritage and is scheduled to run over the next several days.

Earlier, officials made elaborate arrangements at the airport, ensuring a formal and gracious reception for the Head of State. The President is expected to attend a series of official engagements during her stay in Hyderabad.