Private school teacher held for raping 3-year-old girl student

Bhopal: Police have arrested a teacher from a private school in Bhopal for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl student, an official said on Wednesday.

The child’s mother approached the police on Monday after the school management allegedly ignored her complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla said.

The child is three years and seven months old, the police official said.

Acting on the complaint, police visited the school to gather information and arrested the accused, Kasim Rehan (28), a computer teacher.

According to the child’s mother, she approached the school after spotting injury marks in her daughter’s private parts, but the management ignored her complaint, the official said.

The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

VIDEO | A private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 3.5-year-old girl. The incident took place in Kamla Nagar Police station area in Bhopal.



