Waqf Bill: Protests Erupt in Manipur, BJP Leader’s House Set on Fire

Imphal: Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday night after the residence of BJP Minority Morcha’s state president Asker Ali was set on fire by a mob allegedly enraged by his support for the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Lilong, where a large group of protestors vandalised and later torched Ali’s house. Following the attack, Asker Ali released a video on social media, issuing an apology and retracting his earlier stance on the Act.

Ali had voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Act on Saturday, which triggered strong backlash in the Muslim-majority region. In his subsequent statement, Ali expressed that he now opposes the Act.

Widespread Protests Across the Valley

Earlier in the day, over 5,000 protestors blocked National Highway 102 at Lilong in protest against the Waqf Act. Demonstrations turned tense at several locations, including Irong Chesaba in Thoubal, where protestors clashed with security personnel.

Protests also erupted in other areas including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, Kiyamgei Muslim (Imphal East), and Sora in Thoubal. Protesters raised slogans denouncing the BJP-led central government and demanded a rollback of the new law.

“The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community,” said Sakir Ahmed, a protester.

Government Response and Legal Challenges

Security has been intensified in Muslim-dominated parts of the Imphal Valley with the deployment of additional forces to prevent further violence.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which seeks to reform Waqf property management, was passed by both Houses of Parliament last week. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on Saturday, making it law.

The Act has sparked controversy across the country, with opposition parties like Congress, AIMIM, and AAP moving the Supreme Court to challenge its legality.

President Murmu also signed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, alongside the amendment legislation.

As tensions rise, the central and state governments face increasing pressure to address community concerns and restore peace in the region.