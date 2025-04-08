Public Holidays: Good News! Schools and Offices to Get 5-Day Long Weekend – Here’s When

Hyderabad/Amaravati: There’s cheerful news for students and working professionals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A rare long weekend is on the horizon in April, giving everyone a perfect opportunity to plan a vacation or enjoy some family time during the summer break.

With a clever adjustment on one working day, individuals in both states can enjoy a 5-day consecutive holiday stretch, making it an ideal window for short trips or relaxation.

Why the Long Weekend?

In Andhra Pradesh, here’s how the holiday schedule looks:

April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti (Public Holiday)

Mahavir Jayanti (Public Holiday) April 11 (Thursday): Optional leave / Casual leave (Manageable day)

Optional leave / Casual leave (Manageable day) April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday (Weekend holiday)

Second Saturday (Weekend holiday) April 13 (Sunday): Sunday (Weekend holiday)

Sunday (Weekend holiday) April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti (Public Holiday)

With just April 11 taken as a leave day, individuals can enjoy an uninterrupted 5-day vacation from April 10 to April 14.

Telangana Follows the Same Pattern

In Telangana, the holiday sequence is nearly identical:

April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti April 11 (Thursday): Optional / Casual leave

Optional / Casual leave April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday

Second Saturday April 13 (sunday): Sunday

Sunday April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti

This allows employees and students in Telangana to also enjoy a 5-day break by managing leave on April 11.

Other Notable Holidays in

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday (Public Holiday)

Good Friday (Public Holiday) April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti (Optional Holiday in AP)

Basava Jayanti (Optional Holiday in AP) From April 24: Summer vacations officially begin in Andhra Pradesh for schools.

Ideal Time to Plan a Trip

This long weekend is a golden opportunity for families and friends to plan a quick getaway, especially before the summer vacations begin officially. With minimal leave management, one can enjoy a peaceful break, explore tourist destinations, or simply relax at home.