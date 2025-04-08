Telangana

Public Holidays: Good News! Schools and Offices to Get 5-Day Long Weekend – Here’s When

There's cheerful news for students and working professionals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A rare long weekend is on the horizon in April, giving everyone a perfect opportunity to plan a vacation or enjoy some family time during the summer break.

Uma Devi8 April 2025 - 14:45
With a clever adjustment on one working day, individuals in both states can enjoy a 5-day consecutive holiday stretch, making it an ideal window for short trips or relaxation.

Why the Long Weekend?

In Andhra Pradesh, here’s how the holiday schedule looks:

  • April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti (Public Holiday)
  • April 11 (Thursday): Optional leave / Casual leave (Manageable day)
  • April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday (Weekend holiday)
  • April 13 (Sunday): Sunday (Weekend holiday)
  • April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti (Public Holiday)

With just April 11 taken as a leave day, individuals can enjoy an uninterrupted 5-day vacation from April 10 to April 14.

Telangana Follows the Same Pattern

In Telangana, the holiday sequence is nearly identical:

  • April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti
  • April 11 (Thursday): Optional / Casual leave
  • April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday
  • April 13 (sunday): Sunday
  • April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti

This allows employees and students in Telangana to also enjoy a 5-day break by managing leave on April 11.

Other Notable Holidays in

  • April 18 (Friday): Good Friday (Public Holiday)
  • April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti (Optional Holiday in AP)
  • From April 24: Summer vacations officially begin in Andhra Pradesh for schools.

Ideal Time to Plan a Trip

This long weekend is a golden opportunity for families and friends to plan a quick getaway, especially before the summer vacations begin officially. With minimal leave management, one can enjoy a peaceful break, explore tourist destinations, or simply relax at home.

