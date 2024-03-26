Public services not affected by arrest of CM Kejriwal: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government said on Tuesday that the public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies in the national capital are not affected by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard,” Secretary of the Planning Department Niharika Rai said in a press note.

“All public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies currently given by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering or malicious disinformation in this regard,” she said.

She further appealed to the people of Delhi to stay away from any rumour mongers, who would try to take advantage of the situation arising from the arrest of the Chief Minister of Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

“It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest of the Chief Minister of GNCTD by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped,” the press note read.

Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that the administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in the normal course, as in the past. Such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public, therefore, it is necessary to inform the public that there shall be no disruption of any kind in the disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits, etc,” Rai said in a statement.

“Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations. Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity’s personal money,” she said.

“There is an architecture of civil services and processes laid down in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which continues as usual. Hence, these public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies are not at all affected by the arrest of the Chief Minister,” she added.