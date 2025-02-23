Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in Delhi, in the presence of the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Welcomes Sonia Mann into Its Fold

According to a statement from AAP, Kejriwal and other senior leaders extended a warm welcome to Mann, acknowledging her active role in social service and advocacy on important social and political issues through social media.

Inspired by AAP’s Work in Punjab

Expressing her reasons for joining AAP, Mann said she was impressed by the Punjab government’s initiatives and felt that the party provided her the best platform to work for the people. “Whenever I approached any AAP MLA or minister for work, they prioritized it,” she added.

A Versatile Actress Turned Politician

Sonia Mann, daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, has made her mark in Punjabi, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema. She has acted in films such as Hide n’ Seek (2012, Malayalam), Haani (2013, Punjabi), and Happy Hardy and Heer (2020, Hindi).

Her entry into politics is expected to strengthen AAP’s presence in Punjab, where the party is focusing on expanding its outreach.